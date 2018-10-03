Symphony East brings PSO flutes to Murrysville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Symphony East program for October will feature the three members of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra flute section.

The Oct. 15 program will feature Lorna McGhee, principal flute; Jennifer Steele, second flute; and Rhian Kenny, principal piccolo.

Scottish-born McGhee was appointed principal flute of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in 2012. She has performed as guest principal with the Chicago Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, London Symphony, London Philharmonic, Academy of St-Martin-in-the-Fields and the Chamber Orchestra of Europe.

Steele is both an orchestral musician for the Pittsburgh Symphony and a chamber player for several ensembles including the acclaimed Pittsburgh Chamber Music Project at the Andy Warhol Museum.

Kenny joined the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in 1990 as principal piccolo, and is active in the PSO’s education and outreach programs speaking often to groups throughout the Pittsburgh region.

The 1 p.m. performance will be at Redstone Highlands, 4951 Cline Hollow Road in Murrysville.

It is open to the public and no reservations are required.

A $10 donation is requested of adults who attend.

For more, see Symphonyeast.org/events .

