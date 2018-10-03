Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Murrysville council will work to finalize Sloan conditions at tonight's meeting

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Murrysville council members will spend most of tonight’s meeting finalizing the conditions they’ll impose on the Franklin Regional School District’s elementary expansion project, if it is approved.

Council agreed to deliver its written decision Oct. 17 on the district’s proposal to renovate Sloan Elementary School off of Sardis Road, add a second elementary building to the property and consolidate its elementary operations in one location. The project involves several development proposals, including a site plan and conditional-use applications.

If council does not finalize the conditions tonight, a special meeting could be scheduled for Oct. 10 to continue that work.

Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, at the municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road. Meetings are broadcast on local-access Channel 19.

For more, including the full agenda , see Murrysville.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me