Murrysville council will work to finalize Sloan conditions at tonight's meeting
Updated 16 hours ago
Murrysville council members will spend most of tonight’s meeting finalizing the conditions they’ll impose on the Franklin Regional School District’s elementary expansion project, if it is approved.
Council agreed to deliver its written decision Oct. 17 on the district’s proposal to renovate Sloan Elementary School off of Sardis Road, add a second elementary building to the property and consolidate its elementary operations in one location. The project involves several development proposals, including a site plan and conditional-use applications.
If council does not finalize the conditions tonight, a special meeting could be scheduled for Oct. 10 to continue that work.
Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, at the municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road. Meetings are broadcast on local-access Channel 19.
For more, including the full agenda , see Murrysville.com .
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.