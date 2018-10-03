Export council passes resolution opposing FR's 'elementary campus' project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Export Borough Council does not have authority over the Franklin Regional School District’s elementary campus proposal, but its members voted against the project all the same.

Council passed a unanimous resolution on Monday night opposing the school district’s plans to renovate Sloan Elementary School, construct a new elementary building on the property and consolidate its elementary operations in one place.

Borough Councilman John Nagoda delivered a copy of the resolution to Murrysville council members at their meeting Wednesday night.

Nagoda said borough council was compelled to oppose “the debacle that’s about to happen next door, the school.”

“They’re destroying a natural site there,” Nagoda said, citing concerns over the future water quality of Haymaker Run and the wetlands on the site that have been raised by other district residents. “Use your heads. Don’t waste this money, and don’t get into a lawsuit with the school board. That’s stupid.”

The resolution passed by Export council states that borough officials “believe the site is wrong, it is a totally unnecessary building expense, and is an unpopular endeavor district-wide.”

“You need to right the ship here,” Nagoda said. “Don’t build a congestion center across the street.”

Council’s main item on Wednesday’s agenda was refining the conditions it would place on the school district if the Sloan elementary campus plan is approved.

Council is set to deliver its decision on the project applications at its Oct. 17 meeting.

