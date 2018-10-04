Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Photos: Franklin Regional's annual bonfire lights up the night

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, 11:03 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

It took a brief delay and a bit of accelerant, but the annual Franklin Regional bonfire finally lit up the sky Thursday night in Murrysville.

Delayed by the passage of yet another storm moving swiftly through Westmoreland, Murrysville firefighters got the fire going around 7 p.m., with cheerleaders revving up students in advance of the Panthers’ game Friday night against the Gateway Gators.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Murrysville firefighters had to wait out the rain before they could light the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Murrysville firefighters had to wait out the rain before they could light the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Murrysville firefighters had to wait out the rain before they could light the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Murrysville firefighters had to wait out the rain before they could light the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Murrysville firefighters had to wait out the rain before they could light the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Murrysville firefighters had to wait out the rain before they could light the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Franklin Regional cheerleaders wait to rev up the crowd at the annual FR bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional cheerleaders wait to rev up the crowd at the annual FR bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Murrysville.
Members of the National Arts Honors Society hosted a small student art show at the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Members of the National Arts Honors Society hosted a small student art show at the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Later, gator: Murrysville firefighters light the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. The bonfire traditionally bears an effigy of the team the Panthers will play, in this case Gateway.
Later, gator: Murrysville firefighters light the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. The bonfire traditionally bears an effigy of the team the Panthers will play, in this case Gateway.
Above, the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Above, the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
The Franklin Regional hockey team was one of several school clubs and organizations on hand at the annual FR bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Murrysville.
The Franklin Regional hockey team was one of several school clubs and organizations on hand at the annual FR bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Murrysville.
Murrysville firefighters had to wait out the rain before they could light the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Murrysville firefighters had to wait out the rain before they could light the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Murrysville firefighters had to wait out the rain before they could light the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Murrysville firefighters had to wait out the rain before they could light the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Above, the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Above, the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Members of the National Arts Honors Society hosted a small student art show at the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Members of the National Arts Honors Society hosted a small student art show at the annual Franklin Regional bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me