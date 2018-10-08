Franklin Regional files petition to establish its police force

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional School District officials are looking for men and women with prior police experience to staff their internal police force, according to a petition filed Friday with the county Court of Common Pleas.

The district voted to file the petition in May, seeking the court to empower a three-person department consisting of an officer, a supervisor in charge and an assistant supervisor in charge.

Applicants will be required to have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and served as a state trooper, or to have graduated from a municipal police academy and been employed by a municipal or county police department.

School police officers will be allowed to carry firearms once they have received the proper training.

District officials asked the court to appoint recently-hired director of safety and security, former assistant director for Gateway School District’s police force Timothy Skoog, as the school police chief.

If the district’s petition is granted, it will not affect the existing agreement for police coverage with the Murrysville Police Department and state police.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.