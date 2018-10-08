Export man faces 29 charges after police chase ending in Murrysville
Updated 3 hours ago
A driver who fled police in Allegheny County on Sunday afternoon and ended up in a multi-vehicle crash in Murrysville faces 29 charges including two felonies and eight misdemeanors.
Darrell Gordon, 34, of Export faces charges including fleeing from police, resisting arrest, drug possession, driving under the influence and multiple counts of reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Gordon allegedly fled from police Sunday afternoon in Allegheny County, and eventually was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck around 1:30 p.m. on Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Gordon is currently in the Allegheny County Jail on $25,000 bail, according to court documents.
He was arraigned early Monday and faces an Oct. 15 preliminary hearing before Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey Herbst.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.