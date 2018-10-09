Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

AMVETS ladies' auxiliary seek hearing aid donations

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
Screen actress Katharine Hepburn is shown with co-star Spencer Tracy in this handout photo from MGM for the 1949 film, “Adam’s Rib.” White Valley AMVETS Ladies’ Auxiliary members are collecting hearing aids for donation to a clinic named for Tracy’s son, who was diagnosed as an infant with profound hearing loss. (AP Photo/MGM)
Updated 15 hours ago

The White Valley AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 85 of Export is accepting donations of used or unwanted hearing aids for a charitable cause.

The group is seeking hearing aids in any condition to assist in its support of the John Tracy Clinic. The clinic is named after legendary actor Spencer Tracy’s son, who was diagnosed with profound hearing loss as an infant, in 1925.

The actor and his wife, Louise, devoted themselves to studying how deaf children could be taught to communicate with the hearing and speaking world.

The clinic established free programs to educate and offer emotional support to deaf preschoolers and their parents. The facility has helped close to half a million deaf children master the challenges of oral communication with their hearing peers by the time they enter elementary school.

To arrange for drop-off or pickup of donated hearing aids, call Theresa at 724-448-5511, Mary at 724-454-0978 or Kathy at 412-818-1233.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

