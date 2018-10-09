AMVETS ladies' auxiliary seek hearing aid donations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The White Valley AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 85 of Export is accepting donations of used or unwanted hearing aids for a charitable cause.

The group is seeking hearing aids in any condition to assist in its support of the John Tracy Clinic. The clinic is named after legendary actor Spencer Tracy’s son, who was diagnosed with profound hearing loss as an infant, in 1925.

The actor and his wife, Louise, devoted themselves to studying how deaf children could be taught to communicate with the hearing and speaking world.

The clinic established free programs to educate and offer emotional support to deaf preschoolers and their parents. The facility has helped close to half a million deaf children master the challenges of oral communication with their hearing peers by the time they enter elementary school.

To arrange for drop-off or pickup of donated hearing aids, call Theresa at 724-448-5511, Mary at 724-454-0978 or Kathy at 412-818-1233.

