Bedtime story becomes children's book for Murrysville resident

Aryanna Berringer of Murrysville just wanted to read her daughter a bedtime story. She didn’t think it would lead to the self-publication of her first book.

“My youngest is two-and-a-half, and when I was running for lieutenant governor, I didn’t have time to do the bedtime routine,” Berringer said.

This past April after Berringer, 35, dropped out of the race, she was wrapping up a bedtime book when 2-year-old daughter Atlee asked for “just one more story.”

“As you do, I made her the main character,” Berringer said. “When I told my husband about it, he said, ‘You have to write that down — that’s a children’s book!’ So that’s what I did.”

Berringer’s story was one of a young girl — aptly named Atlee — striving to find her place in the world as she travels through the forest, below the ocean waves and finally to the doors of the White House.

After a little editing, it became “My Place in the World.”

“I hope that it gives parents an opportunity to start a political conversation,” Berringer said. “I sort of learned the need for that when I was on the campaign trail. I was talking about a lot of serious issues, and my kids had a lot of questions. And as a mom, I wanted to be able to break it down for them in a way that wasn’t intimidating or scary.”

Berringer also wanted to take advantage of Pittsburgh-area talent in creating the book.

“If I was going to spend the money to self-publish a book, I wanted to do it locally,” she said. “So I had Banksville Express publish the book and I worked with a local artist, Liz Beatty , to do the illustrations.”

In addition, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Women and Girls Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania .

Berringer said she hopes to create a series of books featuring Atlee that delves into a variety of political issues including immigration.

“The next book is going to talk about how immigrants were the ones who made this country, and when we talk about their ability to come to America, how it affects kids and their future,” she said.

“My Place in the World” is available for pre-order through AryannaBerringer.com , and will be available at Amazon.com.

A book release party will take place Oct. 15, 5 to 7 p.m. at De Fer Coffee & Tea, 2002 Smallman Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

