Murrysville

Photos: Mother of Sorrows Marathon in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Quinn Keller, Isaac Hicks, Nathan Morgan, and Ryan Loughran pose for a photo during the Mother of Sorrows School marathon on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. The event raised money for the school's programs.
Submitted photo
Students participate in the Mother of Sorrows School marathon on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. The event raised money for the school's programs.
Submitted photo
Kelly and Charleston DeGroot pose for a photo during the Mother of Sorrows School marathon on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Submitted photo
Students participate in the Mother of Sorrows School marathon on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. The event raised money for the school's programs.
Submitted photo
Emily and Jonathan Hess pose for photo during the Mother of Sorrows School marathon on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. The event raised money for the school's programs.
Submitted photo
Sofia Esposito, Solon Oliech and Scarlett Zemba prepare for the Mother of Sorrows Marathon fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. The event raised money for the school's programs.
Submitted photo
Mother of Sorrows students took to the streets on Oct. 5 for the school’s annual marathon fundraiser.

It wasn’t the greatest weather, but students and staff took a stroll to raise money for the school’s programs, followed by a cookout lunch afterward.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

