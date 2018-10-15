Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Trunk-or-treat events coming up in Murrysville area

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Cameron Smiley, 2, checks out halloween costumes candy buckets at Spirit Halloween Monroeville on Friday morning, October 12, 2018. Cameron is a big superhero fan and hoping to dress up as Spiderman for Trick-or-Treat later this month.
Cameron Smiley, 2, checks out halloween costumes candy buckets at Spirit Halloween Monroeville on Friday morning, October 12, 2018. Cameron is a big superhero fan and hoping to dress up as Spiderman for Trick-or-Treat later this month.

Updated 16 hours ago

Several “trunk-or-treat” events are coming up throughout the area, offering an evening of treats, crafts, games and more. Local events include:

Holiday Park Church of Christ , 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 20 at the church, 1510 Abers Creek Road in Plum. No cost to attend. For more, email office@holidayparkcofc.org .

Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek , 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 27 at the church, 550 Center-New Texas Road, Plum. Lunch of wedding soup, hotdogs and brownies will be sold afterward.

Bridge City Church , 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 28 at the church, 4431 William Penn Highway in Murrysville. Includes a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating and more.

Cross Roads Presbyterian Church , 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 at the church, 2310 Haymaker Road in Monroeville. No cost to attend. For more, call 412-372-2226.

Apollo-Ween Celebration, 2 to 8 p.m., Oct. 27 in downtown Apollo. There will be vendors from 2 to 6 p.m., a parade at 4 p.m. and trunk or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Apollo Area Business Association.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me