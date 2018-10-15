Trunk-or-treat events coming up in Murrysville area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Several “trunk-or-treat” events are coming up throughout the area, offering an evening of treats, crafts, games and more. Local events include:

• Holiday Park Church of Christ , 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 20 at the church, 1510 Abers Creek Road in Plum. No cost to attend. For more, email office@holidayparkcofc.org .

• Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek , 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 27 at the church, 550 Center-New Texas Road, Plum. Lunch of wedding soup, hotdogs and brownies will be sold afterward.

• Bridge City Church , 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 28 at the church, 4431 William Penn Highway in Murrysville. Includes a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating and more.

• Cross Roads Presbyterian Church , 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 at the church, 2310 Haymaker Road in Monroeville. No cost to attend. For more, call 412-372-2226.

• Apollo-Ween Celebration, 2 to 8 p.m., Oct. 27 in downtown Apollo. There will be vendors from 2 to 6 p.m., a parade at 4 p.m. and trunk or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Apollo Area Business Association.

