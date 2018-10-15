'Toxic Home, Conscious Home' author will be featured at Int'l Women meeting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Murrysville doctor will discuss making changes to his life after looking into potentially toxic household substances at the next International Women Club meeting on Nov. 2.

Dr. Rob Brown is the author of “Toxic Home, Conscious Home,” which he wrote after a series of nosebleeds — which he ultimately traced to volatile organic compounds in the paint he was using to redo a room in his home — led him to look more deeply into the products he uses every day.

“My mother was very health-conscious about food and healthy living, and it really led me to be very aware of how I feel in the presence of different things in my environment,” he said in a January interview just before the book’s release.

Click here for more on Dr. Brown’s investigation into household toxins.

He will be the featured speaker at the International Women Club’s Nov. 2 meeting, set for 9:30 a.m. at Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, 2310 Haymaker Road in Monroeville.

” Toxic Home, Conscious Home ” will be available to purchase at the meeting.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.