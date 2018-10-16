Walkers Pet HoTail to throw 12th Howl-o-Ween Pawty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pet boarding and grooming store in Murrysville will host its 12 th annual Halloween fundraiser party for pet owners and their animals.

Walkers Pet HoTail’s Howl-o-Ween Pawty will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at 4603 William Penn Highway. The free party includes a parade, costume contest, treats and games for pets and their owners. All are welcome to participate in the parade.

Donations will be accepted for the County Animal Response Team , which helps animals in emergency situations. CART, located in Westmoreland County, also helps surrounding counties. The organization will be there to snap photos of pets with their owners starting at 5:30 p.m. until the end of the event.

Debbie Iszauk, a spokesperson for Walkers Pet HoTail, said there will also be pet-related vendors at the event and the HoTail will provide refreshments to its animal and human guests.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP for the event by calling 724-327-7297.

