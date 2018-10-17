Volunteers plant trees along Steele's Run in Murrysville Community Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Almost 30 volunteers from Dominion Energy spent part of Wednesday planting the first of hundreds of trees along the banks of Steele’s Run in Murrysville Community Park.

The planting is part of a riparian buffer project, meant to protect the high water quality in Steele’s Run.

Funded through multiple sources — a $50,000 state grant, $40,000 from two private donors and the $25,000 from Dominion Energy, which has an easement running through the park — the buffer will include more than 430 trees planted along the stream’s banks.

“We are proud to support this critical environmental project through our Foundation and our volunteer effort,” said Brian Sheppard, Dominion’s vice president for eastern pipeline operations. “This was a great project for our employees to assist with and we hope it will provide a permanent buffer to better protect the expansion efforts at the park.”

The volunteer crew planted a variety of native trees and shrubs.

Public works crews will be tasked with building a new pavilion. Improvements are planned for the parking area including making it handicap-accessible. Plans are also in the works for a crushed-stone walking trail, an overlook area with benches and interpretive signs outlining the buffer’s benefits, municipal Chief Administrator Jim Morrison said as plans got under way for the project in June.

