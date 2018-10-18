Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Murrysville Cleaners collects, donates more than 2,000 coats, winter clothing items

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 8:48 p.m.
Workers from Murrysville Cleaners pose for a photo with more than 2,000 coats and other items of winter clothing collected and given away earlier this month.
Submitted photo
Workers from Murrysville Cleaners pose for a photo with more than 2,000 coats and other items of winter clothing collected and given away earlier this month.

Updated 4 hours ago

The philosophy behind Murrysville Cleaners’ annual “Great Coat Giveaway” is simple.

“Everyone needs a coat for winter, and many of us have coats we don’t need and are willing to share with others who can use them,” said Dave Beatty, owner of the business along Old William Penn Highway.

Beatty and family began collecting coats in August in cooperation with Plaza Cleaners, First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville and the Murrysville-Export Rotary Club.

During the weekend of Oct. 12, they gave away more than 2,000 coats and other winter clothing items after cleaning them.

“We try to give back to the people and the communities who have been so good to us over the years,” Beatty said. “This isn’t a program geared toward any one group, but it was for everyone to come and get a nice coat.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me