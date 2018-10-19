Delmont library collecting winter clothes, T-shirts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For children in developing countries, it’s sometimes the small, simple things that bring great joy.

Betsy and Tim Kruel of Delmont discovered one such thing on a trip to the Philippines a few years ago, where they handed out jump ropes as part of Operation Christmas Child.

“It was really wonderful to see how excited the kids were,” Betsy Kruel said.

Just as exciting is how easy the jump ropes are to construct: they are made from old t-shirts.

“What we do is cut them into one-inch strips, and then we stretch and braid them into seven- or eight-foot ropes,” Kruel said.

The Kruels serve as Operation Christmas Child’s Westmoreland County-area coordinators, and will be accepting t-shirt donations at the Delmont Public Library through Nov. 17.

“It’s very simple to make,” Kruel said. “All age groups can do it, and it recycles a lot of t-shirts.”

A group of volunteers from the Cloverleaf Community Crafters in Delmont will help make jump ropes once the t-shirts are collected.

“We were collecting shirts and making jump ropes this summer in our booth at the (Westmoreland) county fair,” Tim Kruel said. “We’ve done about 1,000 over the summer.”

Winter clothing drive

Library officials are also collecting all manner of winter clothing this fall.

New and gently used hats, gloves and scarves are being collected for Feeding the Spirit, a nonprofit group that donates clothing to the homeless in Westmoreland County. Items to not have to match — any size, color or style will be accepted through Nov. 10.

All donations can be dropped off at the library, 77 Greensburg Street in Delmont.

For more, call 724-468-5329 or see DelmontLibrary.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.