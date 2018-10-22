Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

History for sale at AAUW's annual book sale in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
UTAH BEACH, FRANCE: British troops take positions on a beach during D-Day 06 June 1944 after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches. D-Day, 06 June 1944 is still one of the world’s most gut-wrenching and consequential battles, as the Allied landing in Normandy led to the liberation of France which marked the turning point in the Western theater of World War II. (AFP/Getty Images)
AFP/Getty Images
History buffs would do well to stop by the Murrysville American Association of University Women’s annual book sale, set for Nov. 8 to 10.

This year’s donations include several books about history both at home and abroad, according to AAUW spokeswoman Susan Greenberg.

Titles include:

• “200 Years: A Bicentennial Illustrated History of the United States,” by U.S. News & World Report (2 volumes)

• “The Power at Sea: 1890-2006,” by Lisle A. Rose (3 volumes)

• A Time-Life series of books about World War II (8 volumes)

• A Time-Life series of books, “This Fabulous Century: 1920-1970” (5 volumes)

• “The Collapse of the Third Republic: An Inquiry into the Fall of France in 1940,” by William Shirer.

The club is also continuing to accept donated books through Nov. 7. Books in excellent condition can be dropped off at the Murrysville Community Library, 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

For more, call 724-327-1102 or email MurrysvilleAAUW@gmail.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

