Here are dates and times for local Halloween parades
Updated 11 hours ago
Here are dates and times for Halloween parades coming up throughout the Star’s coverage area:
• Export: The borough’s parade will be at 7 p.m., Oct. 26. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.
• Murrysville: The 53rd annual Murrysville-Export Rotary Halloween Parade will be held Oct. 27. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at Mother of Sorrows Church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. The parade route will run along Old William Penn Highway, down to Town Center and then up toward the Murrysville Volunteer Fire Department.
• Delmont: The Delmont Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Halloween Parade will be at 1 p.m., Oct. 27. Parade sign-ups will be from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire hall, 2360 Route 66 in Delmont. For more, call 724-468-4011.
