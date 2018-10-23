Greensburg diocese will host 'listening session' on abuse report Nov. 8 in Murrysville
Bishop Edward Malesic and other Greensburg diocese officials will host one of seven planned “listening sessions” with parishoners from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Mother of Sorrows Church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville.
Monday evening’s listening session inside Greensburg’s Blessed Sacrament Cathedral was a start in the diocese’s attempt to move forward in the wake of accusations of sexual abuse by diocese priests in a state grand jury report released in August.
Additional sessions are set for:
• Today (Oct. 24): St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus parish, Uniontown
• Oct. 29: St. Margaret Mary parish, Lower Burrell
• Oct. 31: Holy Family parish, West Newton
• Nov. 5: St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe parish, Kittanning
• Nov. 8: Mother of Sorrows parish, Murrysville
• Nov. 29: St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish, Indiana
