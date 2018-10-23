Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Greensburg diocese will host 'listening session' on abuse report Nov. 8 in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Bishop Edward C. Malesic talks to the press before the start of the Diocese of Greensburg listening session on priest abuse at Blessed Sacrament in Greensburg, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.
Bishop Edward Malesic and other Greensburg diocese officials will host one of seven planned “listening sessions” with parishoners from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Mother of Sorrows Church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville.

Monday evening’s listening session inside Greensburg’s Blessed Sacrament Cathedral was a start in the diocese’s attempt to move forward in the wake of accusations of sexual abuse by diocese priests in a state grand jury report released in August.

Additional sessions are set for:

• Today (Oct. 24): St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus parish, Uniontown

• Oct. 29: St. Margaret Mary parish, Lower Burrell

• Oct. 31: Holy Family parish, West Newton

• Nov. 5: St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe parish, Kittanning

• Nov. 8: Mother of Sorrows parish, Murrysville

• Nov. 29: St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish, Indiana

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

