Pittsburgh Zoo creative director will discuss coral conservation, underwater photography in Murrysville

For more than a quarter-century, photographer Paul Selvaggio has captured images of animals at the Pittsburgh Zoo and broadcast them to the world.

On Nov. 15, he will discuss the creation of those photos at the Murrysville Woman’s Club meeting.

Since 1991, Selvaggio, creative director at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, has been photographing, filming and studying animals at the zoo and all over the world..

Selvaggio will highlight his documentary photography of coral conservation projects undertaken in 2017, and will also discuss underwater photography in general.

The club’s meeting will be at 11:15 a.m. at the Spaghetti and Steak House, 6371 William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Guests are welcome. For more, or to RSVP, call 724-468-3327.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.