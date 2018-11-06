Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville officials will discuss 2019 budget, Sloan sewer taps

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
Above, Sloan Elementary School, off Sardis Road in Murrysville. Franklin Regional officials want to renovate the existing building, construct a new elementary for grades 3 to 5 on the site, and consolidate all its elementary students on one campus.
Murrysville officials on Wednesday will consider updating their sewer plan and allocate taps to the recently-approved Franklin Regional “elementary campus” project.

Council will consider amending its Act 537 document, which lays out sewage plans, to allocate sewer taps for Sloan Elementary School property along Sardis Road.

The allocation is part of a corrective action plan submitted by the Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority to the state’s Department of Environmental Services. Every community in FTMSA’s service area has been under a corrective-action plan tap allocation for the past seven years, according to Murrysville Chief Administrator Jim Morrison.

Municipal engineer Scott Hilty said Franklin Regional officials are requesting 15 EDUs, or equivalent dwelling units, in addition to the 10 it currently has.

The DEP allocated 178 EDUs to FTMSA in 2018, 75 of which are allocated to Murrysville.

The Sloan campus expansion is projected to add about 6,000 gallons per day to the system’s average daily flow of 120,000 gallons. FTMSA officials said the capacity in that area is 454,000 gallons per day.

And while the pump station serving the Sloan property has been subject to overflows in recent years, Hilty didn’t feel the Sloan project would place an additional burden on the system.

“Weather is going to be your main factor,” he said earlier this fall, citing several instances in which the system experienced an overflow on rainy days. “Rain is what’s going to drive your overflows, mainly.”

At least one recent overflow along the lines serving the Sloan property occurred on a dry-weather day, according to FTMSA records.

Other items on the agenda:

• A public hearing and discussion of the 2019 budget. The municipality’s 2018 budget was $13.8 million and did not include a tax hike. Murrysville officials have not raised taxes for more than a decade. The current tax rate is 12.15 mills.

Council is not slated to vote on the budget.

• Discussion of a new cable franchise agreement with Comcast.

For more, see Murrysville.com .

