Murrysville

Export officials look into 'goat-scaping' to clear borough land

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Above, a goat from Allegheny Goatscape.Above, a goat from Allegheny Goatscape.
The providers of the service refer to it as “goat-scaping.” And it might be just the right solution for a few of Export Borough’s overgrown properties.

Mayor Joe Zaccagnini spoke with officials from Allegheny Goatscape , which provides groups of goats to help clear property of brush and overgrowth.

Zaccagnini said he’d like borough council to consider bringing the company in to help clear land behind the borough park as well as on 70 acres of borough-owned property off Borland Farm Road in Murrysville, where officials want to begin a timber management plan in the future.

“We need to figure out where we want to start timbering,” Zaccagnini said. “The goats are better off having one or two acres at a time, so they fence them in and they’ll be there 24 hours a day.”

A local forest management consultant told council over the summer the first step in the timber management plan is clearing the understory. Goats are able to traverse terrain that is difficult for people and machinery to reach, and using them reduces the amount of chemical herbicide applied to the land.

The goats could begin grazing in the springtime.

Zaccagnini said Allegheny Goatscape would get in touch with a price estimate and possible schedule.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

