Final 2018 tours of historic Murrysville cabin set for Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville Historical Preservation Society members will host the final 2018 tours of the Hoey/Hoy-Staymates cabin this weekend.

Tours will take place from 1 to 4 p.m, Nov. 11 at the cabin, 4315 Round Top Road in Murrysville.

Admission is free, however donations are accepted.

The land where the log cabin is located was purchased by the Hoy family at a sheriff’s sale, and later was sold to William and Susannah Staymates in 1851.

The cabin was home to Bessie Staymates from 1887 to 1974. She became the breadwinner for her family in her late teens, when she was already teaching at the Dible School, 3 miles south of Murrysville. She had 14 students and received a $35 monthly salary.

In 1908, when a school was built on the Clark Farm, a mile west of Export along the Northern Turnpike, she went there to teach. Staymates also worked at Newlonsburg, Murrysville, Hills, Lauffer, White Valley (as principal) and as principal at Sardis, where she concluded her career in 1955.

The historical preservation society took over stewardship of the cabin this spring following an agreement with Murrysville officials.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.