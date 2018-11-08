Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Photos: STEAM Week activities at Goddard School in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Nolan Snyder, Natalie LaRosa and Michael Verruggio build bridges using blocks during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Nolan Snyder, Natalie LaRosa and Michael Verruggio build bridges using blocks during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Jordn Roseum shows his drawing of a bridge during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Jordn Roseum shows his drawing of a bridge during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Samuel DiPasquale, 5, looks at his classmates' drawings of bridges during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Samuel DiPasquale, 5, looks at his classmates’ drawings of bridges during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Tammy Pollock demonstrates how to build a bridge using Play Doh and popsicle sticks during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Tammy Pollock demonstrates how to build a bridge using Play Doh and popsicle sticks during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Jessica Budisky demonstrates the properties of a bridge during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Jessica Budisky demonstrates the properties of a bridge during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Jessica Budisky demonstrates the physical properties of bridges during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Jessica Budisky demonstrates the physical properties of bridges during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Nolan Snyder, Natalie LaRosa and Michael Verruggio build bridges using blocks during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Nolan Snyder, Natalie LaRosa and Michael Verruggio build bridges using blocks during a STEAM activity at Goddard School in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

It’s STEAM Week at the Goddard School in Murrysville, with pre-kindergarten students recognizing science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics concepts in their daily lessons.

This week, students are using Pittsburgh’s nickname, “City of Bridges,” as inspiration for their STEAM exploration.

“Their unit this week is already on ‘man-made giants’ like the Great Wall of China and the pyramids, so this is a perfect fit,” said educational director Sami Baloga. “They’re drawing and designing their own bridges, looking at what makes a bridge sturdy, testing weight limits and those sorts of activities.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

