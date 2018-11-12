Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Franklin Regional's Piraino named Pa. Superintendent of the Year

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
Franklin Regional’s Gennaro Piraino was named Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year by the PA Association of School Administrators.
Franklin Regional’s Gennaro Piraino was named Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year by the PA Association of School Administrators.

Updated 4 hours ago

Pennsylvania’s school administrators have chosen Franklin Regional’s Gennaro Piraino as the state’s 2019 Superintendent of the Year.

Piraino will receive the award later this week from the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators at a dinner in Harrisburg.

“It affirms all the work that everyone is doing in the district,” Piraino said. “It really validates the hard work our staff does every single day.”

PASA officials pointed to Piraino’s role in developing a college-and-career-ready approach at Franklin Regional, including:

• Offering new courses in engineering, bio-medical science and computer science.

• Fostering partnerships with local colleges that allow FR students to earn college credit and help district families save on tuition costs.

• A partnership with the National Math and Science Initiative that has boosted the number of students earning qualifying scores on Advanced Placement, or AP, exams by 79 percent.

“When you look at the National Math and Science Initiative (partnership), the Project Lead the Way program, those are made possible by our teachers’ willingness to work over the summer, or on weekends, on professional development,” Piraino said. “That shows me they’re really willing to put in the time necessary to make these opportunities available for our students.”

Piraino was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf as PASA’s representative on the Pennsylvania School Safety and Security Committee, and he also chairs the Westmoreland County Forum for Workforce Development, building partnerships between schools, businesses and local government.

Piraino and 49 other state honorees will be recognized in February at a national school administrators’ conference in Los Angeles.

He gave the lion’s share of credit to district staff.

“Leadership isn’t really about what an individual does,” he said. “It’s about how others in the organization respond and show a willingness to put in the work of making an excellent school district.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me