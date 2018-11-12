Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

ESAL photographer's work explores regional architecture

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Above, one Latella’s photographs from the “Only Yesterday When Steel was King” series.
Anthony Latella photo
For aspiring photographers, Anthony Latella of New Kensington had simple advice.

“Learn how to operate the camera, find a mentor, take lots of pictures and have fun,” he said.

That was the path Latella, 65, took to photography: Having not touched a camera in more than 35 years, Latella dove in with both feet a little over two years ago and hasn’t looked back.

Next month, an exhibit of his photographs will be featured in the East Suburban Artists League gallery at the Murrysville Community Library.

“My portfolio is a mix, but the gallery does have a nautical theme to it,” Latella said.

On his website, Latella’s monochromatic photos explore the lines created by architecture.

“Black and white photos possess an appearance that color can’t duplicate,” Latella said. “(Abstraction) and depth of field is wonderful.”

Latella said architectural photography “provides a sense of history and age. The exterior of old buildings, like those that are stone or brick, can be rare in appearance.”

He also looks for new and different angles from which to shoot architecture, using perspective and steel beams to create overlapping lines.

“By photographing angles, one can get a perspective of a subject that otherwise would be dull if it was taken straight,” Latella said. “My style lends itself to angle shots. It’s something I learned long ago and I still use.”

For Latella, a good photo has four elements: “Composition, framing, light and an interesting subject,” he said.

The library is at 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

For more, see Latella’s website at SaatchiArt.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

