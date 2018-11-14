Snow day delays Superintendent of the Year recognition for Franklin Regional's Piraino

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Generally, Franklin Regional Superintendent Gennaro Piraino is the one who makes the decision about the first snow day of the school year.

This time around, it was chosen for him: a call for snow Thursday in central Pennsylvania led the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators to postponed an event scheduled in Harrisburg on Friday at which Piraino was to receive an award for being named the state’s Superintendent of the Year.

“The snow forecast certainly took us all by surprise, but the safety of our school board, staff and guests traveling to and from Harrisburg in inclement weather was my first priority,” Piraino said. “I am looking forward to rescheduling the event so I may share this honor with my family and friends along with my Franklin Regional board, staff and colleagues.”

Piraino came to Franklin Regional in 2013 after spending 16 years at his alma mater, the Greater Latrobe School District, as a special education teacher, assistant secondary principal, elementary principal, director of elementary curriculum and assistant superintendent.

Gov. Tom Wolf appointed Piraino as PASA’s representative on the Pennsylvania School Safety and Security Committee. Piraino also chairs the Westmoreland County Forum for Workforce Development, building partnerships between schools, businesses and local government.

He and 49 other state honorees will be recognized in February at a national school administrators’ conference in Los Angeles.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.