Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Snow day delays Superintendent of the Year recognition for Franklin Regional's Piraino

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Jennifer DiFulvio, FRSHS supervisor of special services, Cara Zanella, FRSD director of development and communications, and Dr. Gennaro Piraino, Jr., superintendent, FRSD, share a light moment in between takes, during filming of 'FR in Focus' in 2017.
Rebecca Emanuele | For the Tribune-Review
Jennifer DiFulvio, FRSHS supervisor of special services, Cara Zanella, FRSD director of development and communications, and Dr. Gennaro Piraino, Jr., superintendent, FRSD, share a light moment in between takes, during filming of 'FR in Focus' in 2017.

Updated 17 hours ago

Generally, Franklin Regional Superintendent Gennaro Piraino is the one who makes the decision about the first snow day of the school year.

This time around, it was chosen for him: a call for snow Thursday in central Pennsylvania led the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators to postponed an event scheduled in Harrisburg on Friday at which Piraino was to receive an award for being named the state’s Superintendent of the Year.

“The snow forecast certainly took us all by surprise, but the safety of our school board, staff and guests traveling to and from Harrisburg in inclement weather was my first priority,” Piraino said. “I am looking forward to rescheduling the event so I may share this honor with my family and friends along with my Franklin Regional board, staff and colleagues.”

Piraino came to Franklin Regional in 2013 after spending 16 years at his alma mater, the Greater Latrobe School District, as a special education teacher, assistant secondary principal, elementary principal, director of elementary curriculum and assistant superintendent.

Gov. Tom Wolf appointed Piraino as PASA’s representative on the Pennsylvania School Safety and Security Committee. Piraino also chairs the Westmoreland County Forum for Workforce Development, building partnerships between schools, businesses and local government.

He and 49 other state honorees will be recognized in February at a national school administrators’ conference in Los Angeles.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me