Murrysville

Franklin Regional officials push back Sloan Elementary expansion timeline by a year

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
Above, an architectural rendering of the upper elementary building proposed for the Sloan campus.
Above, Sloan Elementary School, off Sardis Road in Murrysville. Franklin Regional officials want to renovate the existing building, construct a new elementary for grades 3 to 5 on the site, and consolidate all its elementary students on one campus.
Updated 13 hours ago

Opponents of the Franklin Regional School District’s Sloan Elementary School campus expansion have consistently said that the district does not need a “Taj Mahal,” when referring to the projected $54 million cost.

As Franklin Regional officials move ahead following Murrysville Council’s approval of the expansion, state law requires a hearing aimed at ensuring they do not build one.

The school board will hold an Act 34 hearing on Dec. 6, according to Superintendent Gennaro Piraino. Act 34 is colloquially referred to as the “Taj Mahal law,” in that Franklin Regional officials must provide an estimate of costs as well as justify the need for the project.

If contract bid costs exceed estimated costs by 8 percent or more, a second Act 34 hearing must take place.

As for construction itself, Piraino said the lengthy process leading up to Murrysville’s recent approval of the project will push the district’s previous timeline ahead by roughly a year.

Piraino said he anticipates bidding the project in the spring, with hopes that construction will start in late spring.

That would put the expansion on track to finish in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

“Due to the permitting process, we decided it would be best not to try and push for the original timeline,” Piraino said.

Information related to the project is available online at the “Construction/Renovation Projects” page at FranklinRegional.k12.pa.us .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

