Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Bid awarded for fourth phase of Westmoreland Heritage Trail between Murrysville, Export

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Community members and trail enthusiasts listen to speakers during a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the grand opening of the third phase of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 on the trailhead at B-Y Park in Trafford.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Community members and trail enthusiasts listen to speakers during a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the grand opening of the third phase of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 on the trailhead at B-Y Park in Trafford.

Updated 13 hours ago

The next phase of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail, connecting Murrysville and Export, is projected to be complete by late August.

County commissioners on Thursday approved a $1.3 million agreement with Plum Contracting to construct the fourth phase of the trail, which will extend its western section through Murrysville to Lincoln Avenue in Export.

And thanks to a recently-announced $320,000 grant from the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the next 3.4 miles of trail are now fully funded.

“We’re planning to break ground around March,” said Jeff Richards, planning coordinator for the county’s parks and recreation department. “Hopefully, it won’t rain as much (next) year.”

Richards said a pre-construction meeting will take place next month with county officials, Plum Contracting, PennDOT and other project stakeholders.

“We’ll get organized for the project,” Richards said, “Then throughout the winter, the contractor will be doing logistical stuff like lining up materials.”

Funding from DCNR will allow trail officials to do some additional, beneficial work.

“There are a number of locations along Turtle Creek where we can do some stream-bank stabilization,” Richards said. “We’d like to try and fortify the stream bank before getting into construction of the trail, and some of the (DCNR) funding will go toward that.”

Renovation work on a bridge along the trail’s proposed path, near Rivertowne Brewing in Murrysville, will also be paid with the DCNR funds.

At a recent Export Borough meeting, council members said they hope to be able to cut the ribbon on the trail’s fourth phase at the 2019 Export Ethnic Food & Music Festival, which is held each August.

“We’re all working to get it done in time to hopefully do that,” Richards said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me