Murrysville

Bus, RV seller looks to develop former 84 Lumber property in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
Above, a conceptual rendering of proposed renovations to the former 84 Lumber building on William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Submitted artwork
Above, a conceptual rendering of proposed renovations to the former 84 Lumber building on William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Creative Bus Sales has purchased the 2.5-acre 84 Lumber property in Murrysville, where it will relocate its Canonsburg facility.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Creative Bus Sales has purchased the 2.5-acre 84 Lumber property in Murrysville, where it will relocate its Canonsburg facility.

Updated 12 hours ago

When a company called Creative Bus Sales purchased the former 84 Lumber property on William Penn Highway in Murrysville, some municipal council members had visions of a giant car lot crammed with buses and RVs.

Regional sales manager Mike Wilson was quick to dispel that notion.

“There’s no intention to stick as many vehicles as I can on that lot,” Wilson told council members earlier this month during a discussion of the property’s site plan.

However, the Murrysville location is the company’s first in the nation to be purchased with the idea of bringing in customers.

“A lot of times we don’t need visibility to our properties,” Wilson said. “With RVs, the visibility is important.”

Wilson said the bus side of the business does not require a lot of vehicles on the lot.

“We primarily take demo buses to sell to businesses,” he said. “We go out to a business, have a meeting, and sometimes that involves bringing the bus for them to take a look at.”

Wilson said he does anticipate potential RV customers visiting the property, “but a lot of business on the RV side comes from RV shows.”

The existing building on the property will be renovated, and Wilson said he anticipates it serving as an attractive advertisement for the business.

“We realized that William Penn Highway is very important and very visible to the community,” he said. “We want what the community wants: to make (driving Route 22) a pleasant experience and to attract people to the community and to our business.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

