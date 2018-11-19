Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Delmont officials 'weren't really reviewing' finances

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, 9:33 p.m.
Former Delmont Borough secretary-treasurer Karen L. Shola, center, departs Export District Judge Charles Conway’s office Tuesday after being charged with theft of $43,579 in municipal funds. Shola, who was borough secretary for nearly 14 years, is accused of using the money for multiple personal expenditures since January 2012.
Paul Peirce | Tribune-Review
Former Delmont Borough secretary-treasurer Karen L. Shola, center, departs Export District Judge Charles Conway's office Tuesday after being charged with theft of $43,579 in municipal funds. Shola, who was borough secretary for nearly 14 years, is accused of using the money for multiple personal expenditures since January 2012.

Updated 9 hours ago

Delmont officials said last week that they have not been keeping a close enough eye on their finances, allowing a former borough secretary to allegedly spend nearly $44,000 on personal expenses over the past six years.

“One of the things we’re now doing is having council members actually review the bank statements,” said council President Andy Shissler. “Before, we weren’t really reviewing the statements. We’d only see the treasurer’s report and the bills to be paid.”

Former borough secretary Karen L. Shola, 67, was charged Oct. 23 with theft, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, misapplying entrusted government funds, dealing in unlawful proceeds and forgery.

“It was a failure of checks and balances,” said councilman Bill Marx. “We got complacent. We had someone who was here for a long time, and we trusted them, and it sucks.”

Shola resigned her position in April.

“I just don’t understand how all this money could be stolen,” said resident Anna Stackiewicz at council’s November meeting.

Shissler said previous financial reports, typically prepared by Shola, did not include the missing money.

“The report now shows every check that’s written, and it’s not a handwritten report,” he said. “It’s generated from the computer software.”

“All of us are in and out of the office now,” Mayor Alyce Urban said. “And we’re all checking.”

Shola’s formal arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Jan. 23 in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

