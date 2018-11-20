Delmont, Export, Murrysville prepare to kick off the holiday season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Towns in the Star’s coverage area will be flipping the switch on the holiday season in the coming days, with celebrations scheduled in Delmont, Export and Murrysville.

• In Delmont , the borough’s annual Holiday Jingle Night will be 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 23 at the Delmont VFD Social Hall on Route 66.

The evening will include live music, free hot dogs, hot chocolate, crafts and activities from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. and parents can snap photos at no cost.

In addition, the Delmont Public Library will be collecting unwrapped toys to donate to Project Share the Joy. They will be distributed to local families.

The Delmont VFD is at 2360 Route 66.

• In Export , the annual Light Up Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Dec. 7 at the Export VFD.

The evening will include a cookie crawl, and prizes will be awarded in the annual business decorating contest.

Santa will arrive at 7 p.m.

The Export VFD is at 5815 Washington Avenue.

• In Murrysville , the annual Night of Lights celebration is set for 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 7 at Murrysville Towne Square, near the intersection of Sardis Road and Old William Penn Highway, with additional events at First Methodist Church, 3916 Old William Penn Highway.

The evening will include visits with Santa, holiday crafts, cookies and hot chocolate, the municipality’s annual Gingerbread House Contest and more.

Those in attendance can vote on the Gingerbread House Contest by donating $1 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

For more, see Murrysville.com .

All events are free and open to the public.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.