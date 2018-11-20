Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Delmont, Export, Murrysville prepare to kick off the holiday season

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Above, one of the 2017 entries in the Gingerbread House Contest at Murrysville’s annual Night of Lights celebration. This year’s Night of Lights will be Dec. 7, 2018, at Murrysville Towne Square.
Above, one of the 2017 entries in the Gingerbread House Contest at Murrysville’s annual Night of Lights celebration. This year’s Night of Lights will be Dec. 7, 2018, at Murrysville Towne Square.
Laurel Goldstrohm reads items off her Christmas wish list to Santa during the 2016 Murrysville Night of Lights.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Laurel Goldstrohm reads items off her Christmas wish list to Santa during the 2016 Murrysville Night of Lights.

Updated 11 hours ago

Towns in the Star’s coverage area will be flipping the switch on the holiday season in the coming days, with celebrations scheduled in Delmont, Export and Murrysville.

• In Delmont , the borough’s annual Holiday Jingle Night will be 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 23 at the Delmont VFD Social Hall on Route 66.

The evening will include live music, free hot dogs, hot chocolate, crafts and activities from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. and parents can snap photos at no cost.

In addition, the Delmont Public Library will be collecting unwrapped toys to donate to Project Share the Joy. They will be distributed to local families.

The Delmont VFD is at 2360 Route 66.

• In Export , the annual Light Up Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Dec. 7 at the Export VFD.

The evening will include a cookie crawl, and prizes will be awarded in the annual business decorating contest.

Santa will arrive at 7 p.m.

The Export VFD is at 5815 Washington Avenue.

• In Murrysville , the annual Night of Lights celebration is set for 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 7 at Murrysville Towne Square, near the intersection of Sardis Road and Old William Penn Highway, with additional events at First Methodist Church, 3916 Old William Penn Highway.

The evening will include visits with Santa, holiday crafts, cookies and hot chocolate, the municipality’s annual Gingerbread House Contest and more.

Those in attendance can vote on the Gingerbread House Contest by donating $1 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

For more, see Murrysville.com .

All events are free and open to the public.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me