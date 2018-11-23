Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Nonprofit to challenge validity of Murrysville's fracking ordinance

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
A drilling rig towers over the walls of Huntley and Huntley Energy Exploration’s Poseidon well pad, in Penn Twp., as seen on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. A group of Murrysville residents next door has filed a validity challenge of Murrysville’s fracking ordinance.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A drilling rig towers over the walls of Huntley and Huntley Energy Exploration’s Poseidon well pad, in Penn Twp., as seen on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. A group of Murrysville residents next door has filed a validity challenge of Murrysville’s fracking ordinance.

Updated 5 hours ago

A nonprofit group of Murrysville residents will challenge the validity of the municipality’s fracking ordinance next week.

Members of the Murrysville Watch Committee, along with several individual residents, filed a substantive validity challenge of the ordinance which allows unconventional gas development — primarily through hydraulic fracturing, or fracking — in areas with a rural-residential zoning.

That challenge will be considered at 7 p.m. Thursday before the Murrysville Zoning Hearing Board, which meets at the municipal building on Sardis Road.

Murrysville council and staff members spent seven years developing the fracking ordinance that was approved in May 2017 . The ordinance mandates a 750-foot setback between the edge of a well pad and any protected structure such as a house.

Huntley & Huntley, a Monroeville driller, is seeking permits and approvals to develop the first fracking well in Murrysville.

The municipal building is located at 4100 Sardis Road.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me