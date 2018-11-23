Nonprofit to challenge validity of Murrysville's fracking ordinance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A nonprofit group of Murrysville residents will challenge the validity of the municipality’s fracking ordinance next week.

Members of the Murrysville Watch Committee, along with several individual residents, filed a substantive validity challenge of the ordinance which allows unconventional gas development — primarily through hydraulic fracturing, or fracking — in areas with a rural-residential zoning.

That challenge will be considered at 7 p.m. Thursday before the Murrysville Zoning Hearing Board, which meets at the municipal building on Sardis Road.

Murrysville council and staff members spent seven years developing the fracking ordinance that was approved in May 2017 . The ordinance mandates a 750-foot setback between the edge of a well pad and any protected structure such as a house.

Huntley & Huntley, a Monroeville driller, is seeking permits and approvals to develop the first fracking well in Murrysville.

The municipal building is located at 4100 Sardis Road.

