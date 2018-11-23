Laurel Ballet's 'Nutcracker' will feature Mother of Sorrows students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville residents will have featured roles in the Laurel Ballet’s 25th anniversary production of “The Nutcracker.”

Mother of Sorrows School eighth-grader Alaina Nuzzo and fifth-grader Charleston DeGroot will play the roles of the Snow Queen and Jack Frost, respectively.

This marks the 25th year of the company performing the annual holiday story alongside the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, and remains the only version of “The Nutcracker” in the Pittsburgh area performed with a live orchestra.

This year’s performances will be Dec. 8 and 9 at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg.

Nuzzo has been studying with the Laurel Ballet for the past decade and will also perform the role of Clara’s best friend and dance in the “Chinese Duet,” “Snow Doll” and with the company ensemble.

DeGroot has performed in “The Nutcracker” for the past seven years and will perform in the “Chinese Duet” and “Shepherdess.”

To purchase tickets, see ThePalaceTheatre.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.