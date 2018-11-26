Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Six Franklin Regional students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, 7:33 p.m.
Above, National Merit Scholarship semifinalists from Franklin Regional Senior HIgh School: in the back row from the left, Quincy Bayer, Jaden Seman, and principal Ron Suvak; in the front, Bhav Jain, Elena Swecker, Meghna Iyengar, and Clare McCarthy.
Submitted photo
Updated 12 hours ago

Six Franklin Regional Senior High School students have been named semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship.

Quincy Bayer, Meghna Igyengar, Bhav Jain, Jaden Seman, and Elena Swecker are among the 16,000 semifinalists. More than 1.6 million high-school juniors apply for the scholarships.

Applicants entered the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. The number of Semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

