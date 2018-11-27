'Bare Necessities' drive collecting items through Dec. 10

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every single pair of socks makes a difference.

It may not seem like much, but for a child in need, even the bare necessities can make for a welcome Christmas present.

Since 2012, Murrysville residents Jessica Alexander and Paige Perry have been working to provide things like underwear, socks and other clothing items to families in need. Franklin Regional School District officials provide a list of needed items, and community members can sign up to provide them through the TimeToSignUp.com website.

A dozen items are still in need of being supplied, primarily socks. To see a list of items, visit TTSU.me/bm9hvv .

Purchased items can be dropped off in a collection box at 3925 Reed Boulevard in Murrysville, or shipped there. Donations are due by Dec. 10.

Pickup can also be arranged by calling Alexander at 724-493-5429 or Perry at 412-400-1965.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.