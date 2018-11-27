Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

'Bare Necessities' drive collecting items through Dec. 10

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 4:36 a.m.
Jessica Alexander and Paige Perry of Murrysville are collecting clothing items for donation to local families during the holiday season.
Every single pair of socks makes a difference.

It may not seem like much, but for a child in need, even the bare necessities can make for a welcome Christmas present.

Since 2012, Murrysville residents Jessica Alexander and Paige Perry have been working to provide things like underwear, socks and other clothing items to families in need. Franklin Regional School District officials provide a list of needed items, and community members can sign up to provide them through the TimeToSignUp.com website.

A dozen items are still in need of being supplied, primarily socks. To see a list of items, visit TTSU.me/bm9hvv .

Purchased items can be dropped off in a collection box at 3925 Reed Boulevard in Murrysville, or shipped there. Donations are due by Dec. 10.

Pickup can also be arranged by calling Alexander at 724-493-5429 or Perry at 412-400-1965.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

