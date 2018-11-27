Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Historical society president will discuss French & Indian War at AAUW meeting

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Carl Patty of Murrysville portrays a minister during the Murrysville Historical Preservation Society’s 2016 Heritage Festival. Patty will be the featured speaker at the next AAUW-Murrysville meeting on Dec. 13, 2018.
Rebecca Emanuele | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 20 hours ago

Murrysville is crisscrossed by Native American paths, colonial-era routes, roads and turnpikes.

And Carl Patty knows the history behind most of them.

The lifelong Murrysville resident will share some of that knowledge as the featured speaker at the Dec. 13 meeting of the American Association of University Women.

Patty is able to trace his family’s local lineage back to the 1700s. He has been an avid student of history since attending the University of Pittsburgh, where he majored in anthropology and biology and studied Native American culture.

Patty will discuss local events in the mid-to-late 18th century along Raystown Path (better known as Forbes Road) during the French and Indian War.

Despite Gen. John Forbes’ capture of Fort Duquesne in 1758, hostilities between the French’s Native American allies and British and colonial soldiers continued, including a 1759 attack on a British supply train in what is now Murrysville. The attack was recounted in a soldier’s journal .

For more than six decades, Patty has interviewed local families to learn more about their history. He is also the president of the Murrysville Historical Preservation Society.

The AAUW’s December meeting is also its holiday kickoff and will include cookies, coffee and tea. It is at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Murrysville Community Library, 4130 Sardis Road. It is open to the public, and registration is not required.

For more, email MurrysvilleAAUW@gmail.com or see Murrysville-PA.AAUW.net .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

