Walkers Pet HoTail plans 'Howl-iDay Paw*ty' for Dec. 13

The Walkers Pet HoTail in Murrysville will host a Christmas party for pets and their owners in December.

The annual “Howl-iDay Paw*ty” will start at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the pet care center in Murrysville, 4603 William Penn Highway.

The party, free and open to the public and its pets, will include pictures with Santa Claus, or “Santa Paws” that start at 6 p.m. The photographers will continue to snap pictures throughout the party.

Pictures will be sold at a suggested donation of $5. Proceeds will benefit the County Animal Response Team’s local emergency rescue efforts, emergency sheltering and its pet oxygen mask project.

There will also be holiday treats for pets and humans and games.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to RSVP by calling 724-327-7297. Pet owners also need to show current proof vaccinations and a negative fecal test. Pets must be leashed during the party.

