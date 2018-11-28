Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Walkers Pet HoTail plans 'Howl-iDay Paw*ty' for Dec. 13

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
Donald Darragh (Santa Claus) and his sons, Cole and Paul, pose for a photo at the Walkers Pet HoTail holiday party in 2017.
Submitted
Donald Darragh (Santa Claus) and his sons, Cole and Paul, pose for a photo at the Walkers Pet HoTail holiday party in 2017.

Updated 13 hours ago

The Walkers Pet HoTail in Murrysville will host a Christmas party for pets and their owners in December.

The annual “Howl-iDay Paw*ty” will start at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the pet care center in Murrysville, 4603 William Penn Highway.

The party, free and open to the public and its pets, will include pictures with Santa Claus, or “Santa Paws” that start at 6 p.m. The photographers will continue to snap pictures throughout the party.

Pictures will be sold at a suggested donation of $5. Proceeds will benefit the County Animal Response Team’s local emergency rescue efforts, emergency sheltering and its pet oxygen mask project.

There will also be holiday treats for pets and humans and games.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to RSVP by calling 724-327-7297. Pet owners also need to show current proof vaccinations and a negative fecal test. Pets must be leashed during the party.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me