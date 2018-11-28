Murrysville library prepares for annual holiday celebration
The Murrysville Community Library will host its fifth annual Jingles’n’Gingerbread holiday open house on Dec. 3.
The evening will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library, 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville.
It will include:
• Holiday crafting including Chinese knotting and clay sculpting
• Face painting
• Seasonal holiday stories at 6:15, 6:45 and 7:15 p.m.
• Music from the Franklin Regional Senior High School choral and instrumental ensembles
• International appetizers from Acadia, Brazil, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Pakistan, Syria and South Korea courtesy of the International Women Club
• Dance performances from the Aaravi Center for Bollywood Dance and the Burke Conroy School of Irish Dance
For more, see MurrysvilleLibrary.com .
