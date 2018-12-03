Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Local Salvation Army volunteers prepare for this year's red-kettle campaign

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Salvation Army volunteer Jan VanGemert rings the red-kettle bell at Walnut Hollow Plaza in 2017.
Salvation Army volunteers will be ringing bells this month to collect donations at various locations throughout the Star’s coverage area.

Funds distributed through the Salvation Army’s Murrysville-Export Service Unit are raised almost exclusively through annual “red kettle” donations.

Volunteers from local churches, service groups, scouting troops and the Franklin Regional Interact Club will be collecting donations at five Murrysville locations:

• Hallmark store, Walnut Hollow Plaza, 4909 William Penn Highway

• Ferri’s Towne Square, 3913 Old William Penn Highway

• Dick’s Diner, 4200 William Penn Highway

• Dunkin’ Donuts, 3980 William Penn Highway

• 380 Auction & Discount Warehouse, 4320 Fairview Drive

Donation areas will be set up Dec. 7 and 8, and Dec. 14 and 15.

For more, see the Salvation Army’s Western Pennsylvania website .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

