Local Salvation Army volunteers prepare for this year's red-kettle campaign
Updated 11 hours ago
Salvation Army volunteers will be ringing bells this month to collect donations at various locations throughout the Star’s coverage area.
Funds distributed through the Salvation Army’s Murrysville-Export Service Unit are raised almost exclusively through annual “red kettle” donations.
Volunteers from local churches, service groups, scouting troops and the Franklin Regional Interact Club will be collecting donations at five Murrysville locations:
• Hallmark store, Walnut Hollow Plaza, 4909 William Penn Highway
• Ferri’s Towne Square, 3913 Old William Penn Highway
• Dick’s Diner, 4200 William Penn Highway
• Dunkin’ Donuts, 3980 William Penn Highway
• 380 Auction & Discount Warehouse, 4320 Fairview Drive
Donation areas will be set up Dec. 7 and 8, and Dec. 14 and 15.
For more, see the Salvation Army’s Western Pennsylvania website .
