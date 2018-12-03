Panthers gear up for annual Rettger Memorial Tournament, toy drive

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Franklin Regional Panthers boys basketball team will host junior-varsity and varsity teams from Monessen, Norwin and Westinghouse next week as they use the annual Rettger Memorial Tournament to collect toys for donation this holiday season.

The tournament will tip off at 6 p.m., Dec. 11 at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville. Games will be at 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.

The event is named in memory of Mike Rettger , a co-captain of the basketball team during his time at Franklin Regional. Rettger helped the Panthers capture the 1997 section championship.

He died suddenly in November 2002, and the tournament was immediately named in his honor.

Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the game as a donation to the toy drive organized each year by the Rettger family.

Those who bring a toy will pay only $1 to attend tournament games.

Franklin Regional Senior High School is at 3200 School Road in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.