Murrysville council will recognize volunteer of the year, welcome WPIAL soccer champs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville officials will present the Mayor’s 2018 Community Service Award to Bill Yant and recognize the WPIAL-champion Franklin Regional boys soccer team at Wednesday night’s council meeting.

Yant is a longtime member of the Murrysville Planning Commission, a local firefighter and a certified pyrotechnician who has coordinated fireworks displays in Murrysville for years.

The Panthers boys soccer team went 18-0-2 on the season, shutting out West Allegheny in the Class 3A final before the two met again in the PIAA playoffs, this time with West Allegheny advancing on a 2-1 win.

Other items on Wednesday’s agenda:

• Council will vote on advertising information related to the 2019 budget, which will be adopted at the final meeting of the year on Dec. 19.

• Council will vote on the appointment of William Paiano as director of the public works department. Paiano will replace Bob Bell, who retired after four decades with the municipality.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m., Dec. 5 at the municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road. Click here to view the full agenda.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.