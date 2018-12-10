Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Acting Up will stage 'Elf the Musical Jr.' this weekend in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Buddy (Evan Ferguson) hugs Santa (Donovan Strader) as Elf (Addy Campanella) looks on during a rehearsal for Acting Up’s production of 'Elf Jr.'
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Santa (Donovan Strader) shares a story with Buddy (Evan Ferguson) during rehearsal for Acting Up’s production of 'Elf Jr.'
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Elves dance in Christmas Town during rehearsal for Acting Up’s production of 'Elf Jr.' In the back row, from the left, is William DeCarlo, Gia Pinto and Anna Pinto. In the front, Anna Smith and Addy Campanella.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo

Updated 18 hours ago

The image of Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf becoming impossibly excited and screaming “SAAAANTA! OHMIGOD!!!” is basically a holiday meme at this point, a sure sign that the Christmas season has arrived.

Residents of Murrysville and the surrounding area will be able to embrace their inner Buddy this weekend when the Acting Up company presents “Elf the Musical Jr.” on Dec. 15.

The show is about a boy’s quest to find his true identity, encouraging the audience to approach each day with goodwill, wonder and cheer.

The story is based on the 2003 Will Ferrell movie, in which a young boy named Buddy mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is raised by elves at the North Pole. When Santa gives him permission to seek out his birth parents, Buddy has to convince them of the true meaning of the holidays.

The Acting Up theater group, headed by Megan Nelson of Export, stages inclusive productions featuring actors of all ability levels.

The show will be at 5 and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 15 at First Presbyterian Church, 3202 North Hills Road in Murrysville.

Tickets are $10 and are available at Acting-up.ticketleap.com . For an additional $5, tickets for the 5 p.m. show include admission to a 4 p.m. “Sparkle Twinkle Jingley Party” which will feature a cocoa cart, a Christmas story and craft and a little caroling.

For more, call 724-516-3662.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

