Murrysville library will host Beatrix Potter Society member for 'A Heart-Warming Christmas'

The Murrysville library will welcome young and old for “A Heart-Warming Christmas,” featuring Ann Troxell, a member of the Beatrix Potter Society .

Troxell, who performs readings and introduces American and Canadian children to the world of Beatrix Potter, will read Potter’s favorite tale, “The Tailor of Gloucester,” at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 17, at the library, 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

The story is set in the ancient English city of Gloucester and illustrates acts of kindness at Christmas-time. It was privately published by Potter in 1902, and she often said it her favorite story to have written.

Afterward, tea and cookies will be served and Troxell will show her collection of story-related collectibles.

Potter is best known for her collection of stories, “The Tales of Peter Rabbit.”

There is no cost to attend. Register by emailing murrysvillelibrary@WLNonline.org or call 724-327-1102.

