Delmont council approves 2019 budget with no tax hike, will consider sewage rate hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Delmont Borough officials on Tuesday night approved a $1.24 million budget for 2019 that does not include a tax increase.

Borough residents may, however, be looking at an increase in their sewage bills in the coming year.

Council voted 6-0 to advertise for a possible $7.50 rate increase to address issues with storm water making its way into borough sewage lines, as well as changes to the gravity and force-main lines.

A vote on that increase will likely take place at council’s first meeting of 2019, set for Jan. 8.

Councilman Stan Cheyne also said the borough received a letter from the Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority notifying them that Delmont ratepayers will also see a $2.39 increase on the FTMSA side of their sewage bills.

Council raised local rates by $2 in August, 2016, to help repay a $100,000 loan used to purchase a grinder pump for the Cramer pump station. Last year around this time, council hiked local rates by $4.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.