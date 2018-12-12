Delmont officials hope tax credit can entice additional firefighters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Delmont officials hope a new ordinance will help entice people to become members of the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department.

Council on Tuesday night approved an ordinance that allows active Delmont VFD members to claim a tax credit on 1 percent of their earned income up to $750, and grants a 20 percent credit on the borough portion of property taxes.

The ordinance also contains a reciprocity clause, so that if someone lives in Murrysville but wants to join the Delmont VFD (or vice versa), they still will qualify for the credit.

Similar ordinances have recently been approved in Murrysville and Export.

“I think it’s going to be good for the fire department,” Councilman Stan Cheyne said. “I know you guys need the members.”

For more on the fire company, see DelmontVFD.weebly.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.