Murrysville man will judge non-sporting group at 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Judging dogs is the easy part for Mark Kennedy of Murrysville. He’s been involved in dog breeding since he was 9 years old and was among the youngest American Kennel Club-approved judges at 24 years old.

Knowing that millions of eyes are him as he helps judge the 143rd annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in February will be the bigger challenge.

“It’s a unique and different experience,” said Kennedy, who will be judging at the show for the third time in 2019. “I think it’s because they draw big-name people: actors, actresses and well-known people. You don’t normally get that at any other show.”

Kennedy will be one of seven group judges at the show, set for Feb. 11 and 12 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. He will officiate the non-sporting group, which includes dalmatians, poodles, Boston terriers, Bichon Frises and the dog with which he has the most experience, the bulldog.

Kennedy’s family began raising bulldogs before he was a teenager.

“We’d taken our bulldog puppies to the vet, and there was a gentleman there who was a member of the Bulldog Club of Pittsburgh,” Kennedy said. “He asked us to join, and he got us into showing our dog.”

Kennedy has finished more than 20 champion bulldogs, and received the George M. Beckett Memorial Award for a bulldog that produced five champions in a single litter.

He was one of the youngest judges to be approved by the AKC at the age of 24, and currently serves as president for the Pennsylvania Dog Judge’s Association.

And while he is used to taking his time when comparing dog-entries with their breed standards, the Westminster show adds a time element.

“You’d normally have as much time as you want to work with a group, but there you can’t,” he said. “Everything is timed, they have the television breaks and things like that. That’s probably the biggest challenge.”

The 143rd annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will air throughout the day Feb. 12, on Nat Geo Wild and FS1, and streaming coverage will be provided at WestminsterKennelClub.org.

