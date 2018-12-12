Horse rescue ranch will host 'Holiday Hoedown' fundraiser on Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Santa might employ reindeer to pull his sleigh, but a few local horses will do their best to fill the role on Sunday at a “Holiday Hoedown” fundraiser at the Pleasant Valley Rescue Ranch horse farm in Murrysville.

“We’ll have T-shirt sales, people can take photos with the horses, and there’s also an area where they can do a couple laps around the arena with our miniature horse and regular horses,” said owner Rachelle Rizzo.

Students from the social entrepreneurship class at Franklin Regional Senior High School came up with the idea for the event, which will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday

“Students in that class select a client and work with them throughout the year,” said teacher Roger Crider.

The 100-acre farm off Pleasant Valley Road is home to seven horses. Rizzo, who grew up in Wilkins Township, said there is room to accommodate 13, but the wet weather over the past year has presented some challenges.

“Because of the heavy rains this fall, we lost our pastures, so we’re holding at seven right now until we can get some more pasture back,” Rizzo said. “But every single day I get requests to take horses.”

The nonprofit ranch operates solely on donations and volunteer effort.

“We’re trying to raise as much money as possible,” Rizzo said. “So whatever people can give is great.”

The farm is at 2205 Pleasant Valley Road in Murrysville. For more, see PleasantValleyRescue.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.