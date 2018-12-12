Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Horse rescue ranch will host 'Holiday Hoedown' fundraiser on Sunday

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Horses at the Pleasant Valley Rescue Ranch will be doing their best reindeer impressions on Dec. 16, 2018.
Submitted photo
Horses at the Pleasant Valley Rescue Ranch will be doing their best reindeer impressions on Dec. 16, 2018.

Santa might employ reindeer to pull his sleigh, but a few local horses will do their best to fill the role on Sunday at a “Holiday Hoedown” fundraiser at the Pleasant Valley Rescue Ranch horse farm in Murrysville.

“We’ll have T-shirt sales, people can take photos with the horses, and there’s also an area where they can do a couple laps around the arena with our miniature horse and regular horses,” said owner Rachelle Rizzo.

Students from the social entrepreneurship class at Franklin Regional Senior High School came up with the idea for the event, which will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday

“Students in that class select a client and work with them throughout the year,” said teacher Roger Crider.

The 100-acre farm off Pleasant Valley Road is home to seven horses. Rizzo, who grew up in Wilkins Township, said there is room to accommodate 13, but the wet weather over the past year has presented some challenges.

“Because of the heavy rains this fall, we lost our pastures, so we’re holding at seven right now until we can get some more pasture back,” Rizzo said. “But every single day I get requests to take horses.”

The nonprofit ranch operates solely on donations and volunteer effort.

“We’re trying to raise as much money as possible,” Rizzo said. “So whatever people can give is great.”

The farm is at 2205 Pleasant Valley Road in Murrysville. For more, see PleasantValleyRescue.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me