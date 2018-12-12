Boy Scout troop gives back, provides 'Treasures for Children' through Salvation Army program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Franklin Regional teacher Richard Sunny and his wife walk into their local Walmart this time of year, they always see the Salvation Army’s “Treasures for Children” tree, full of tags customers can use to purchase a toy for child in need.

So when Sunny started thinking about a holiday community-service event for his son’s Boy Scout troop, it was an easy decision.

“It was nice to get every tag off the tree and fill up the box,” Sunny said.

Boy Scout Troop 208 members, chartered out of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Murrysville, cleaned 19 tags off the “Treasures for Children” tree on Dec. 6 and picked out gifts to donate.

“We thought this would be a good service opportunity for the community,” said Ian Sunny, 15.

Boy Scout and Franklin Regional freshman Thomas Hieber said the troop’s efforts replaced the annual gift exchange that takes place at its holiday party.

“That didn’t always go smoothly, with confusion over how much to spend on gifts, so we decided to find a way to give back,” Hieber said.

Ian Sunny said it’s a perfect fit.

“Scouting is service-based, and one of the biggest things is giving back to the community,” he said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.