Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Murrysville council will vote on 2019 budget on Wednesday; does not include a tax hike

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Murrysville council members will vote on a 2019 budget at their meeting Wednesday night.

The 2019 budget, which proposes about $14.7 million in spending, is fairly standard for the municipality and does not include a tax increase.

Murrysville officials have not raised taxes in more than a decade.

“We had some expenses this year that were unanticipated, so kudos to staff for working through that,” council President Josh Lorenz said in early November. “There may be some slight variances between what’s before us and what we vote on in December, but it looks like we’ll be able to get through it without a tax increase.”

The current tax rate is 12.15 mills.

The most recent budget proposal calls for the elimination of a school resource officer in the Franklin Regional School District, which is in the process of forming its own internal police force.

Murrysville Finance Director Diane Heming cited $400,000 incurred in 2018 overtime expenses by the police department, and said bringing the school resource officer back into the departmental rotation could help get that budget line back under control.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the municipal building, at 4100 Sardis Road. Meetings are broadcast live on Comcast local access Channel 19.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me