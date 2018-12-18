Murrysville council will vote on 2019 budget on Wednesday; does not include a tax hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville council members will vote on a 2019 budget at their meeting Wednesday night.

The 2019 budget, which proposes about $14.7 million in spending, is fairly standard for the municipality and does not include a tax increase.

Murrysville officials have not raised taxes in more than a decade.

“We had some expenses this year that were unanticipated, so kudos to staff for working through that,” council President Josh Lorenz said in early November. “There may be some slight variances between what’s before us and what we vote on in December, but it looks like we’ll be able to get through it without a tax increase.”

The current tax rate is 12.15 mills.

The most recent budget proposal calls for the elimination of a school resource officer in the Franklin Regional School District, which is in the process of forming its own internal police force.

Murrysville Finance Director Diane Heming cited $400,000 incurred in 2018 overtime expenses by the police department, and said bringing the school resource officer back into the departmental rotation could help get that budget line back under control.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the municipal building, at 4100 Sardis Road. Meetings are broadcast live on Comcast local access Channel 19.