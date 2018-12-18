Murrysville library board names new director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Murrysville Community Library will have a new director starting next month.

Emma Beaver was approved by the library’s board of directors to serve as its new executive director. She will continue as director at the Brownsville Free Public Library until Jan. 10, a position she has held for the past three years.

With the Brownsville library currently closed, undergoing repairs due to water damage, Beaver said it’s tough not having an opportunity to say goodbye to many of her dedicated patrons and the community.

“In the end, the decision to work with the Murrysville Community Library is an exciting new opportunity and the best choice for my family,” Weaver said.

Former library director Jamie Falo left to take a similar position in November at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library.

